Mitsubishi Tanabe Unit Launches Clinical Trials for COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. said Wednesday that Phase 1 clinical trials have started in Canada to ensure the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its Quebec-based Medicago Inc. unit.

A total of 180 healthy subjects will get two doses of candidate vaccines, administered 21 days apart.

Three vaccine candidates, including one containing an adjuvant developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC, or GSK, a Medicago partner, will be evaluated in the phase.

<4188>

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]