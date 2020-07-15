Tokyo Raises Coronavirus Alert to Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Wednesday following a recent surge in new infection cases.

Coronavirus infections are spreading in the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said. Previously, it said that infections were starting to spread.

"Tokyo is under a warning of spreading infections," Governor Yuriko Koike said in a meeting between metropolitan government officials and experts.

At a press conference after the meeting, Koike again called on businesses to take thorough preventive measures while asking residents to stay away from stores without preventive measures in place.

The latest assessment was based on the experts' analysis of the infection situation as of Monday, when the average number of daily new cases in the preceding week stood at 168.4, up by more than 50 pct from the week before.

