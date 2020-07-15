Widow of MOF Employee Seeks Truth behind Moritomo Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--At a court on Wednesday, the widow of a Japanese Ministry of Finance employee who committed suicide apparently over a high-profile document-tampering scandal involving the ministry and school operator Moritomo Gakuen expressed her desire to uncover the truth behind her husband's death.

The widow of the MOF employee, Toshio Akagi, who killed himself in March 2018 at the age of 54, has filed a 112-million-yen damages lawsuit with Osaka District Court against the central government and Nobuhisa Sagawa, then director-general of the MOF Financial Bureau.

In the petition, the 49-year-old widow, Masako, claimed that her husband suffered from depression after continuing to work long hours as he was forced to tamper with documents related to the discount sale of a state land plot to Moritomo Gakuen, eventually choosing to take his own life.

In March this year, she filed the lawsuit and released her husband's memos, which said that Sagawa ordered Akagi, who was working at the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, to alter the documents.

"My husband chose to end his life to express his apology to the public, believing that falsifying the documents was an illegal act," the widow said in Wednesday's first hearing for the case at the court in the western Japan city of Osaka. "I think the memos he left were a letter of apology to the public."

