Tokyo Reports 165 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 165 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, bringing its total to 8,354 cases, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the seven straight day.

In the western prefecture of Osaka, 61 new cases were confirmed, the highest since the Japanese government's coronavirus state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

