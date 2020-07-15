Japan Students Fall Short of Govt English Proficiency Targets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Third-year students in Japanese public junior and senior high schools failed to meet government-set goals for English skills in fiscal 2019, an education ministry survey showed Wednesday.

The survey found that 44 pct of third-year junior high school students had English proficiency levels meeting A1 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, or CEFR, an international standard for grading language ability.

For third-year senior high school students, 43.6 pct had A2 proficiency levels, the survey, conducted as of December 2019, showed.

The proportion rose by 1.4 percentage points from the previous year for junior high school students and by 3.4 points for senior high school students.

But both figures failed to meet the government’s target of 50 pct, which it hopes to achieve by fiscal 2022, which ends in March 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]