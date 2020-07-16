IOC Preparing "Multiple Scenarios" for Tokyo Games: Bach

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee is preparing "multiple scenarios" for the Tokyo Games, postponed by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, IOC President Thomas Bach said Wednesday.

"The first priority is about the safety of all participants" in the Tokyo Olympics, Bach told a telephone press conference after an online meeting of the IOC Executive Board.

"We are working now on multiple scenarios," he said.

Bach reiterated that the IOC and the Tokyo Games organizing committee aim to start the Olympics on July 23 next year as currently planned.

"Olympic Games behind closed doors is clearly something we do not want," he also said.

