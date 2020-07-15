Nissan to Launch Its 1st All-Electric SUV Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Wednesday it will launch the Ariya electric sport utility vehicle next year, the new model the struggling Japanese automaker counts on as a driving force for a business turnaround.

Nissan’s first all-electric SUV is expected to become available in Japan around the middle of 2021 and in China, Europe and the United States by the end of the same year, the company said, adding that Ariya series vehicles will be purchased effectively for as low as some 5 million yen thanks to government subsidies.

Developed on a chassis designed exclusively for electric vehicles, the Ariya has a spacious cabin and provides a stable, comfortable ride, according to Nissan.

Compared with the maker’s existing all-electric model, the Leaf, the Ariya is bigger in body size and can travel longer distances up to 610 kilometers per charge with new motors and batteries.

The new series also features Alexa Auto, an artificial intelligence-based voice assistant of Amazon.com Inc. that makes it possible to control in-car systems from homes and home appliances while driving, as well as cutting-edge driving support systems including ProPilot 2.0, which enables hands-free driving on expressways while cruising in a single lane.

