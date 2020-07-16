Japan Opposition CDPJ Makes Fresh Merger Proposal to DPFP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday proposed newly its merger with the second-largest Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People.

CDPJ Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama made the overture at a meeting with his DPFP counterpart, Hirofumi Hirano. The proposal calls on CDPJ and DPFP members to jointly form a new party after dissolving the two existing parties.

But Fukuyama said that the new party would be called "Rikkenminshu-to" in Japanese, the same as the current Japanese name of the CDPJ. Hirano avoided an immediate response, telling Fukuyama that the proposal will be discussed within his party.

The latest proposal marks a compromise from the CDPJ, which previously aimed to merge with the DPFP by absorbing it.

It is unclear, however, whether the DPFP will be able to form a consensus as its leader Yuichiro Tamaki, is increasingly cautious about the merger and its members remain divided over the matter.

