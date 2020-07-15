Japan to Fully Revise Basic IT Law for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday set out plans to fully revise the basic law on the promotion of information technologies for the first time, in order to accelerate social reforms through digitization.

The government drew up a new IT strategy at the day's joint meeting of its IT strategy headquarters, headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and other panels. Abe instructed the submission of a bill to amend the law to next year's regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"I felt keenly the lack of citizen-oriented digitization of administrative procedures," Abe said, noting the government's failure to smoothly process online applications for cash handouts intended as a relief measure in the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Abe said that the government will intensively advance reforms of the My Number social security and taxation identification system and other systems over the next year. "The biggest factor impeding citizen-oriented administrative digitization is dispersed information systems," he added, urging members to draw up by year-end guidelines for integrating relevant systems at the central and local governments.

The new IT strategy lays out specific measures to beef up digitization by area. In the area of education, the government aims to make a personal computer or tablet device available to each student of elementary and junior high schools by the end of fiscal 2020.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]