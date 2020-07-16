Keidanren Nakanishi Hospitalized Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Thursday that Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi has been hospitalized for a detailed examination after a deterioration in tumor marker test results.

Nakanishi, hospitalized for months last year to receive treatment for lymphoma, was admitted to hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. It has not been decided how long he will remain hospitalized.

All of his activities as Keidanren chairman planned for July have been canceled. The business lobby has no plan to appoint an acting chairman.

Nakanishi, also chairman of Hitachi Ltd. <6501>, showed up at the opening ceremony of Keidanren's summer forum Thursday morning. He left after disclosing the recent deterioration in the test results in a speech.

