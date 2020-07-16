Tokyo's New Coronavirus Cases to Top 280 on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is likely to report at least 280 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, Governor Yuriko Koike said.

The figure will be a record for the Japanese capital, eclipsing the current high of 243 cases marked on Friday.

"Increased testing has been boosting the rate of positive cases," Koike told reporters.

On Wednesday, the metropolitan government raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level following a recent spike in new cases.

