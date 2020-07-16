Keidanren Calls for Balancing Virus Fight with Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, released on Thursday a proposal calling for balancing efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus with economic activities.

In the proposal adopted at a summer forum in Tokyo, the country's largest business lobby called on the government to strengthen virus screening systems in order to resume international travel that has been restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keidanren also asked the government to realize smoother immigration clearance through further digitization.

The proposal underlined the need to prepare a system robust enough to deal with a further deterioration of the coronavirus crisis while taking all possible measures to resume economic activities with full precautions against infection.

The government should strengthen its role as the command center to battle infectious diseases, including by changing how to concentrate authority in emergencies, it said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]