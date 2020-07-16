8th TICAD Africa Meeting to Be Held in Tunisia in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8, will be held in Tunisia, north Africa, in 2022, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

TICAD 8 is expected to focus chiefly on cooperation in the health care field, including the fight against such infectious diseases as the novel coronavirus.

"The novel coronavirus has exposed the vulnerability of African countries in the health and medical fields," Suga told a press conference.

TICAD is a Japan-led international conference to discuss the development of Africa. The first meeting was held in Tokyo in 1993, and the previous meeting in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, in August 2019.

The next conference will be the second TICAD meeting in Africa, after the one in Kenya in 2016.

