Tamaki Frowns at Name of New Party over Merger with CDPJ

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the major Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People, on Thursday showed reluctance to accept the name proposed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan for a new party that may be created through a possible CDPJ-DPFP merger.

"We can make a fresh start if the name of the new party is decided through democratic procedures," Tamaki told a press conference. "I would like to propose that we choose a new name."

The CDPJ, the nation's top opposition party, has proposed to the DPFP that the two parties first dissolve themselves and then form a new single party to realize their integration.

For the name of the new party, the CDPJ side proposed "Rikkenminshuto" in Japanese, which is the same as the current name of the CDPJ. Tamaki said that he will accept the proposed name if it is picked as a result of democratic procedures.

Many senior DPFP members uphold "Minshuto" as the Japanese name of the new party, according to Tamaki. Minshuto literally means "Democratic Party."

