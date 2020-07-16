Over 600 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 622 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, the third-highest level since the outbreak started in the country.

The daily count exceeded 600 for the first time since April 11, when it peaked at 755.

In Tokyo, 286 new infection cases, a record daily high, were found on Thursday. The previous high in the Japanese capital was 243, marked on Friday.

Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, saw 14 new cases on Thursday, the highest there since the beginning of the epidemic. Cluster infections happened at two places, including Tohoku Institute of Technology in Sendai, the capital of the prefecture.

In some prefectures, the daily figure hit the highest level after the Japanese government lifted its state of emergency over the virus crisis in May. Among them, Osaka had 66 cases, Saitama 49, Kanagawa 47, Chiba 32, Aichi 21, Hyogo 17, Kyoto 13 and Kagawa 10. "Infection is starting to spread," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters, showing a sense of crisis.

