Record 286 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 286 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, marking the highest daily count for the Japanese capital, the metropolitan government said.

The previous daily high of 243 cases was marked on Friday.

"Increased testing has been boosting the rate of positive cases," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters before Thursday's numbers were announced.

The number of tests conducted per day has topped 4,000, she said.

On Wednesday, the metropolitan government raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level following a recent spike in new cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]