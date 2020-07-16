Tokyo Boosting Efforts to Cope with Coronavirus Case Surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is beefing up its preparedness for a further rise in novel coronavirus cases by securing more quarantine facilities and hospital beds.

The Tokyo government newly identified 286 coronavirus carriers on Thursday, the largest daily count ever in the capital. With the government planning to raise the testing capacity to 10,000 per day from the current 6,500, more and more cases will likely be confirmed from now on.

In early May, the metropolitan government rented five hotel buildings to isolate carriers with mild or no symptoms to prevent short supply of hospital beds for severe patients.

But only two buildings are available now, due partly to expiration of leasing contracts. To mend the capital's declined quarantine ability, another hotel building will be rented on July 23.

The Tokyo government is also boosting efforts to secure more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, given the fact that the number of in-patients, which stood as low as 204 on June 20, has jumped to top 700.

