Hideyo Noguchi Institute Playing Key Role in Ghana's Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

London, July 17 (Jiji Press)--As the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the world, a spotlight is being shed on an institute established in the western African country of Ghana about 40 years ago in honor of prominent Japanese bacteriologist Hideyo Noguchi (1876-1928).

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, operates around the clock, covering over 80 pct of polymerase chain reaction tests for the virus conducted in Ghana, one of the African countries hit hardest by the pandemic.

The institute, located within the premises of the University of Ghana, conducts PCR tests also for suspected coronavirus carriers in neighboring countries with poor medical systems. It now serves as a crucial hub in the fight against infectious diseases in West Africa.

Noguchi, a native of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, died of yellow fever while he was conducting research on the viral disease in Accra. The memorial institute was established in 1979 with grant aid from Japan. It also played a key role during the Ebola pandemic that hit Africa in 2014, carrying out many virus tests for neighboring countries.

After confirming its first novel coronavirus case in mid-March, Ghana conducted a lockdown for some three weeks from late March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]