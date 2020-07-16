Tokyo to Be Excluded from "Go To Travel" Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday decided a policy to exclude trips to and from Tokyo from its "Go To Travel" tourism promotion campaign in view of the resurgence of novel coronavirus infection cases in the country's capital.

The plan was presented to the day's meeting of a government panel of experts on coronavirus response measures. The panel approved the tweak.

The government earlier planned to launch the campaign nationwide on Wednesday, but backed down amid concerns among people in rural areas over the virus spreading to their regions from the Tokyo metropolitan area.

"We made the decision, taking account of the current state of infection," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

Trips to Tokyo and those out of the capital by Tokyoites are exempted from subsidies under the Go To Travel campaign for the time being. But the program will cover other trips from Wednesday as planned while travelers and accommodation facility operators will be urged to make sure to take thorough infection prevention measures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]