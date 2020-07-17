43 Pct of People in Japan Shift to Work from Home: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of workers in Japan who have shifted to work from home in response to the new coronavirus outbreak stood at 43 pct, the lowest among 10 countries surveyed, according to a report by China's Lenovo Group Ltd.

The average among the 10 countries was 64 pct, the survey showed.

Asked about productivity, 40 pct in Japan said they feel they are less productive at home than in the office, higher than the average of 13 pct.

The share of people in Japan who feel they are more productive at home stood at 28 pct, compared with the average of 63 pct, and that of those seeing no change came to 32 pct, against 24 pct.

Many people in Japan cited a lack of corporate investment in equipment necessary for work from home as a reason for low productivity, the report said.

