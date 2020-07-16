Sota Fujii Becomes Youngest Shogi Title Holder on Record

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Teenage professional shogi player Sota Fujii broke another record on Thursday, becoming the youngest-ever holder of a major title for the Japanese board game.

Fujii, a shogi player in the rank of seventh “dan,” grabbed the title of Kisei, one of the board game’s eight major titles, by winning the fourth match in a best-of-five series with title defender Akira Watanabe, 36.

Fujii achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 11 months, rewriting the age record for the first time in 30 years. The previous record of 18 years and six months had been set by ninth-dan Nobuyuki Yashiki, 48.

In the fourth match, held in the western Japan city of Osaka, Fujii and Watanabe appeared to be using deep tactics from the beginning to the middle stage. Fujii then made a series of wonderful moves, dashing to victory.

“To be honest, I haven’t had a real feeling (of achievement) yet,” Fujii told reporters after the match. “As I’m in a responsible position now, I will work even harder to better play shogi,” he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]