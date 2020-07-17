Abe Administration Again Changes Course at Last Minute

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration has excluded trips to and from Tokyo from its "Go To Travel" tourism promotion campaign just before its start Wednesday, making yet another flip-flop.

The latest one reflected the administration's concern that it would be held responsible if the program spurs a spread of the new coronavirus across the country, pundits said.

On Thursday morning, Abe still sounded confident about the program, telling reporters that it will go ahead without any change as explained by tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba.

"We'll proceed as planned," a senior government official also said of the program to boost travel demand mainly by subsidizing accommodation fee discounts.

Echoing them, another official said, "Our country would become unable to survive, if we stop now just because coronavirus infection cases have increased a little."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]