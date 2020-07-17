Jiji Press Photographer Found Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--A Jiji Press Ltd. photographer visiting Kumamoto Prefecture to cover the recent rain disaster in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Japanese news agency has said.

The photographer in his 30s entered Kumamoto by plane Monday and moved to Yatsushiro and Hitoyoshi in the prefecture chiefly by rental car to cover the disaster, which caused floods and other damage there, Jiji Press announced Thursday.

He started to feel fatigue Wednesday afternoon. As he had a fever of 37.4 degrees Celsius with a cough symptom Thursday morning, he stayed inside a hotel in Yatsushiro.

The photographer was confirmed infected with the coronavirus in a polymerase chain reaction test he took Thursday afternoon.

A Jiji Press reporter in his 20s dispatched to Kumamoto from the new agency's Osaka branch will take a PCR test as he had close contact with the photographer.

