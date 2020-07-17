PCR Testing Eyed for All U.S. Military Personnel Entering Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments are considering obliging all U.S. military personnel entering Japan to undergo polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the new coronavirus, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said Friday.

The measure is under consideration following the spread of COVID-19 infections at U.S. bases in Japan.

The mandatory PCR tests are planned to be conducted on U.S. military personnel assigned to bases in Japan, civilian workers at such bases and their family members, when they leave the United States and when they enter Japan.

Currently, such U.S. military-related people spend a two-week quarantine period before and after directly entering U.S. bases in Japan aboard military aircraft, chartered planes or other transportation. But they do not undergo PCR tests unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

Meanwhile, Japan conducts PCR testing for U.S. military personnel entering Japan aboard commercial flights.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]