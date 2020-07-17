Record 293 Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Friday came to 293, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital topped 100 for nine days in a row.

Of the total, 210 people are in their 20s or 30s while untraceable cases stood at 142. Cases related to nightlife districts accounted for 69. Twenty-four people got the virus when dining with others, and 20 were infected at places such as nurseries and care facilities.

Seven more people tested positive after watching plays at Theater Moliere in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, with the cumulative number of cases related to the theater rising to 52.

Ten infections were confirmed at a dormitory for students belonging to Chuo University sports clubs in Hachioji, part of the Tama area in western Tokyo, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]