Record 293 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in Tokyo hit a record high of 293 on Friday, the metropolitan government said.

New cases in the Japanese capital topped 100 for the ninth consecutive day. The previous daily record of 286 cases was reported on Thursday.

Over 70 pct of cases are people in their 20s and 30s, but infection is recently spreading among a wide range of generations, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]