90 Pct of Japan Municipalities to Shorten School Summer Breaks

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--More than 90 pct of municipalities in Japan intend to shorten summer breaks at public schools following prolonged school closures due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, an education ministry survey found.

Among elementary and junior high schools, those planning on shortening their summer vacations to 16 days, from around a month, made up the largest group, the survey showed Friday. For high schools, the most common number of school days off was 23.

The survey asked 1,811 municipalities in Japan that operate public elementary, junior high or high schools about their summer break plans as of June 23. Schools in 1,794 municipalities had suspended lessons since April 1, with those closing for 31 to 40 days accounting for the largest proportion, followed by 21 to 30 days.

Of the municipalities that temporarily closed schools during the coronavirus crisis, 95 pct said they will shorten the summer breaks for their schools. The shortest summer vacation planned was nine days for elementary schools and junior high schools and four days for high schools.

As many as 97 pct of municipalities that shut schools for some time said they will review how and when to conduct school events. Meanwhile, schools planning on holding classes on Saturdays made up only 19 pct of the total and those with plans to compile curriculums that consider the next academic year from April and beyond made up mere 14 pct.

