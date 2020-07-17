Japan Eyes Biz Suspension for Nightspots without Virus Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Friday that he is considering requesting nightlife establishments that do not follow the government’s guidelines on measures against the novel coronavirus to suspend operations.

He revealed the plan during a videoconference with the governors of Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. He also said that the plan was relayed to the country’s 47 prefectures.

The business suspension requests will be issued under Article 24 of the revised special measures law against new influenza, which also covers the novel coronavirus, he said.

Nishimura, who is in charge of government measures in the fight against the epidemic, pointed out that coronavirus infection cases in the four prefectures are making up around 70 pct of all cases in Japan.

“Infection cases remain at high levels, and we are increasingly alarmed,” he said. “We are at a stage in which we should consider more stringent measures.” The minister also stressed the need for cooperation among the four prefectures.

