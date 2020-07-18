KyoAni Arson Victims Mourned 1 Year On

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony was held on Saturday to mourn the 36 victims of an arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio in the western Japan city of Kyoto a year ago.

The ceremony, which started at 10:30 a.m. (1:30 a.m. GMT) at the site of the studio in Fushimi Ward, was attended by 85 people from 30 bereaved families and nine people related to the famed anime company, better known as KyoAni, including President Hideaki Hatta.

"We won't erase the proof of your lives," a bereaved relative said in a message. All participants offered a minute of silence and laid flowers to the victims.

The arson "suddenly deprived talented creators from all over the country of their future," Hatta said. "We remain in grief one year on."

Expressing his sympathy to the victims and bereaved relatives, Hatta pledged that his company will move forward, remembering that "we have worked with our colleagues" to create anime works. "Our hearts are always with our fellow creators."

