290 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 290 on Saturday, with the daily figure exceeding 200 for the third consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

The cumulative total in Tokyo rose to 9,223. Of the figure for Saturday, people aged under 40 accounted for 202, including 125 in their 20s. Untraceable cases stood at 158.

Thirty people were infected in nightlife districts, including at eating and drinking facilities with hospitality services, while 25 people caught the virus from infected members of their families. In one case, a man infected his wife and child after getting the virus when he attended a drinking party.

Infection is spreading among a wide range of age groups, and sources of infection are diversifying, a metropolitan government official warned.

In Osaka Prefecture, 86 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, with the number representing the highest level after the Japanese government lifted its coronavirus state of emergency for the western prefecture in late May. The daily count in Osaka topped 50 for four days in a row.

