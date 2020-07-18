Japanese Actor Haruma Miura Dies in Apparent Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura, 30, has died in apparent suicide, it was learned Saturday.

Miura was found hanging at his condominium in Tokyo's Minato Ward on the day and was later confirmed dead at a hospital, investigative sources said. Circumstances in the condominium suggest that he committed suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo.

Miura's manager visited his home as he did not come to work, and found the actor hanging in a closet, the sources said. An apparent suicide note was left in the condominium.

Miura made his debut in "Aguri," a television drama series of Japan Broadcasting Corp. (NHK), in 1997, when he was aged under 10. He became widely popular for his performances in "14-sai no Haha" (14-Year-Old Mother), a Nippon Television Network Corp. drama series broadcast in 2006, and movie "Koizora" (Sky of Love), released in 2007.

He also worked as a singer and appeared in stage plays.

