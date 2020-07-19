East-West Passageway Opens at JR Shinjuku Station

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, opened on Sunday a free passageway linking the east and west exits at its Shinjuku Station to improve convenience for pedestrians.

The 100-meter-long corridor reduces the time for walking between the east and west sides of the station, one of the busiest train stations in Japan, by up to about 10 minutes, according to the railway operator. Previously, people had to detour to get to the east side from the west, and vice versa, blocked by the ticket gates at the exits.

The passageway, with a width of about 25 meters, was built partly by slightly moving the ticket gates at the east and west exits. Construction work started in 2012.

The average daily number of users of JR East’s Shinjuku Station, which serves the Yamanote, Chuo and other lines, stood at 1.55 million in fiscal 2019, the largest among the stations in the firm’s service areas.

Many commercial facilities and high-rise office buildings are located around Shinjuku Station. The east exit is close to Kabukicho, one of the largest entertainment and nightlife districts in Japan, and an Isetan department store. On the west side are such facilities as Odakyu and Keio department stores.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]