Suga Eyeing Adult Biz Law for Virus-Linked Inspections

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Sunday suggested the possibility of on-site inspections being carried out on nightlife establishments over the novel coronavirus epidemic under the law on regulating adult entertainment business.

"On-site inspections are possible under the adult entertainment business law, so we need to act decisively" against uncooperative stores, the top government spokesman said in a television program after cluster infections were found to have occurred at such facilities as cabarets and so-called host clubs.

At a time when new cases of infection are increasing nationwide, Suga stressed the importance of strengthening actions against nightlife establishments with hospitality services that do not take sufficient antivirus measures, saying, "We need to deal with such facilities one by one through raids by police under the law."

Suga also showed eagerness to amend again a special measures law for combating the virus in the future to allow business suspension requests to be made to prevent the spread of the virus while paying compensation to businesses that follow such requests.

"A new law is necessary," Suga said. The current law does not have a clause on such compensation.

