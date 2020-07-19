Suga Eyeing Virus-Linked Inspections under Adult Biz Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Sunday unveiled plans for police to conduct on-site inspections of nightlife establishments across the nation under the law on regulating adult entertainment business in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Through the inspections, such facilities will be urged to fully implement guidelines for infection prevention, the top government spokesman said in a television program. Nightlife districts are a suspected hotspot of coronavirus infection.

"We are now coming to understand what is a root source of infection," Suga said, stressing that a key to containing the spread of the virus is for eating and drinking establishments with hospitality services to take full-fledged infection prevention measures.

"On-site inspections of host clubs and cabarets are possible under the adult entertainment business law, so we should act decisively," he said. "We need to tackle root sources one by one through police inspections."

The law spells out that police officers can carry out on-site inspections of places related to adult entertainment businesses to the extent necessary to implement it.

