Daily Coronavirus Cases in Tokyo Fall below 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 188 on Sunday, metropolitan government sources said.

The daily count in the Japanese capital fell below 200 for the first time in four days. It stood above 280 for three consecutive days through Saturday.

In Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, 89 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]