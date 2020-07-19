Tokyo's Daily Coronavirus Cases Fall below 200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 188 on Sunday, with the cumulative total in the Japanese capital coming to 9,411, the metropolitan government said.

The daily count in Tokyo fell below 200 for the first time in four days. Of Sunday's total, 129 people are in their 20s or 30s.

Untraceable cases accounted for 118 of the newly confirmed cases. Thirty-two people are believed to have been infected in nightlife districts, including at dining establishments with hospitality services, while 13 people caught the virus during dining sessions and 11 from infected family members.

Three more people tested positive for the virus after watching a play at Theater Moliere in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. The cumulative number of cases related to the theater reached 55 in Tokyo.

Across the nation, a total of 511 infection cases were confirmed on Sunday. In the western prefecture of Osaka, 89 people tested positive, marking the second-highest level on record. Osaka saw a figure above 80 for the second straight day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]