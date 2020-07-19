Japan Govt Mulling Compensation over Travel Cancellation Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government appears to be considering paying compensation in response to a series of cancellations of travel bookings over the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, ruling party executive Fumio Kishida said Sunday.

"It seems that the government is mulling some measures in regard to cancellation fees" over the travel promotion scheme, Kishida, policy chief of the Liberal Democratic Party, said in a television program.

The government last week decided to exclude trips to and from Tokyo from Go To Travel following a spike in novel coronavirus infection cases in the Japanese capital, triggering a series of cancellations of travel bookings. The government-led campaign, set to start Wednesday, covers part of travel costs in the forms of discounts and vouchers that can be used at travel destinations.

Kishida hailed Tokyo's exclusion, saying: "Ensuring people's safety is our basic policy. In this regard, the decision should be understood as one of measures under the policy."

Noritoshi Ishida, policy head of Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, said that the government should consider some measures because the change in the campaign is behind the travel cancellations.

