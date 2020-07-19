Japan Governors Seek Stronger Authority in Virus Fight

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors proposed Sunday that their authority be strengthened in the fight against the novel coronavirus, such as allowing them to impose penalty under law on businesses failing to abide by requests for suspending operations.

The proposal and other overtures related to the virus fight, adopted at a videoconference of the National Governors' Association, will be submitted to the central government.

The governors called for a review to be made flexibly on the regions covered by the Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign depending on the state of infection in respective regions.

The association said that there is no legal framework for punishment and compensation related to business suspension requests over the epidemic. It sought the amendment of the special measures law on combating the coronavirus and the infectious disease prevention law so that related measures to be drawn up by prefectural governors will be effective enough.

"I hope that the laws will be revised as early as possible," said Hideaki Omura, governor of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

