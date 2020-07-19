Jiji Press Employee Infected with Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. said Sunday that an employee on desk duty of the major Japanese news agency has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

The employee, who belongs to the editing office at the Jiji Press headquarters in Tokyo, was found positive for the virus in a polymerase chain reaction test after developing a fever on Thursday.

A Jiji press photographer who was dispatched to Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, to cover the recent rain disaster there has already been found to be infected with the virus. The case of the photographer was announced on Thursday.

The employee on desk duty did not have contact with the photographer, according to the news agency.

In a statement on Sunday, Jiji Press said, "We will continue our news-gathering and reporting activities while doing all we can to prevent infection among people we contact for our reporting activities, our business partners and others in communities concerned and to ensure their safety."

