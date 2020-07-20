Many Swimming Beaches in Japan to Be Closed amid Epidemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--More and more local governments across Japan have decided not to open swimming beaches this year amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The decisions are aimed preventing crowding at beaches in order to reduce the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus, and also reflect difficulties in securing lifesavers.

With no restrictions on entering the ocean, however, concerns over water accidents are growing.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, which usually attracts many beachgoers from the capital and elsewhere, the opening of all 25 swimming areas has been canceled.

Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, and Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, likewise decided to close all bathing areas this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]