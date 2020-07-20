Coronavirus Cases in Japan Rise 3,400 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan stood at 26,147 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up 3,434 from a week before.

The national death toll from the virus rose by three to 999.

The total infection cases include 712 passengers and crew members aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, earlier this year, 149 crew members of the Costa Atlantica, another cruise ship, which was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak while it was docked in Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and 15 people who returned to Japan on government-chartered flights.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country’s 47 prefectures stood at 24,811.

Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative infection cases, at 9,411, up 1,484, followed by Osaka, western Japan, with 2,420 cases, up 393, and Kanagawa, with 1,998, up 252.

