Japan's Denka Files for Approval for COVID-19 Test Kit

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chemical maker Denka Co. <4061> said Monday it has applied for pharmaceutical approval for an antigen test kit that can detect novel coronavirus infections quickly without special testing equipment.

The company established a mass production system for the product with a daily capacity of 100,000 units. It is making preparations to provide the easy-to-use kits to medical institutions after gaining approval.

The product uses an immunochromatographic method in which mixed drops of test specimens and reagents are placed on test paper.

The kit is a result of joint research with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Denka and the institute had aimed to develop a kit that completes a coronavirus test in about 15 minutes.

