Coronavirus Death Toll in Japan Reaches 1,000

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the novel coronavirus reached 1,000 in Japan on Monday, about five months after the country's first fatal case was reported Feb. 13.

The cumulative number, including foreign cruise ship-related cases, increased by one as the Tokyo metropolitan government reported a new fatal case.

The number of coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed in Tokyo on Monday came to 168.

The daily count in the Japanese capital stood below 200 for the second straight day.

