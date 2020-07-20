Cecil McBee Withdraws from Store Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Female apparel chain operator Japan Imagination Co. said Monday it will withdraw from store operations for its mainstay Cecil McBee and other brands, after the spread of the new coronavirus struck a devastating blow amid its chronic business struggles.

Japan Imagination will close 92 stores, or 90 pct of its existing outlets, by February next year, including all the 43 Cecil McBee outlets, after the coronavirus epidemic forced closures of shopping centers and made it difficult to continue store operations.

Most of its 570 workers, mainly sales representatives, will be released. The company will support their search for new jobs.

Launched in the 1980s, Cecil McBee won popularity from female teenagers and customers in their early 20s. It became one of the fashion brands representing the Shibuya 109 building, the iconic fashion tower in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

But Cecil McBee has struggled in fierce competition with fast fashion retailers such as Hennes & Mauritz in recent years.

