Clinical Trial for Avigan to Begin in Kuwait

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A clinical trial for the influenza drug Avigan, a potential treatment for the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will begin in Kuwait as early as this month, informed sources said Monday.

Up to 1,000 people are expected to participate in the trial to confirm the efficacy and safety of the drug as a coronavirus remedy.

Data collected through the trial may be used in applications for approval of the drug in Japan.

The trial will be led by Indian generic drug maker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., with whom Fujifilm Corp. has signed a licensing contract for the overseas manufacturing and sales of Avigan. The Japanese company will support the trial by supplying the drug.

Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., the Fujifilm subsidiary that developed Avigan, began a clinical trial in Japan in late March with a target of 96 participants.

