Japan Convenience Store Sales Fall 5.2 Pct in June

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan in June fell 5.2 pct from a year earlier to 837.9 billion yen on a same-store basis, reflecting a slow recovery in customer numbers, an industry group said Monday.

The margin of drop halved from the record decrease of 10.6 pct logged in April after the lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency in May.

But stores mainly in urban areas are continuing to struggle amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

The number of customers at convenience stores fell 11.6 pct, posting a double-digit drop for the third consecutive month.

But the pace of decline slowed from 18.4 pct in April and 19.9 pct in May, as visitors increased in downtown and sightseeing areas thanks to the lifting of voluntary restrictions on cross-prefecture travel.

