China Govt Ships' Intrusions Continue around Senkakus

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Chinese government ships have been spotted near the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for an unprecedented streak of days, with some taking coercive actions, such as getting close to Japanese fishing boats.

Chinese ships sailed in the contiguous zone outside Japan's territorial waters off the islets in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, for 98 straight days through Monday, the longest on record. The previous record was a streak of 64 days in April-June last year.

"The Senkaku Islands are our territory based on both history and international law," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Monday.

"We're making all-out efforts with a determination to protect the territory no matter what," Suga said, indicating the government's stance to continue responding strictly to the repeated intrusions by Chinese government ships.

According to the Japanese government, Chinese government ships made their first intrusion into Japanese territorial waters around the islet group in December 2008. Such provocative acts became more frequent after Japan nationalized some of the Senkaku Islands in September 2012.

