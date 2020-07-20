Japan Mulls Compensation for Travel Cancellation Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is now considering compensation for travel cancellation fees prompted by a revision to its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, officials said Monday.

The government initially denied any intention to provide compensation for travel cancellation fees under the revision, but it reversed course amid public criticism, informed sources said.

The tourism ministry is now considering details of the compensation, planning to announce them on Tuesday, the sources said.

“The ministry is now working on grasping the actual situation and considering necessary measures in order not to cause trouble to people using the campaign,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

The ministry is considering refunding cancellation fees upon application, a source familiar with its work said. Other ideas include providing a certain amount of money to travel firms and hotel operators that do not demand cancellation fees from clients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]