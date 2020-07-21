BOJ to Start Full-Fledged Study on Digital Currency
Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan will start full-fledged research on central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, in preparation for a possible need to issue such currency.
The Japanese central bank created a new working group, dubbed the Digital Currency Group, in its Payment and Settlement Systems Department on Monday.
The BOJ will work with the government, which clarified a digital currency research plan in its basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines adopted Friday.
“At present, we don’t have any plan to issue (a digital currency),” a BOJ official said.
But the BOJ will promote research on the feasibility of digital currencies as a top priority issue, as the convenience and safety of contactless currency are attracting attention amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]