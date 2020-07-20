Shionogi Eyes Coronavirus Vaccine for 30 M. People by End-2021

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shionogi & Co. <4507> aims to establish annual production capacity for its planned coronavirus vaccine large enough for 30 million people by the end of 2021, informed sources said Monday.

The amount triples the drugmaker's initial target. The company will raise the output for stable domestic supply to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the sources said.

Shionogi plans to start a clinical trial as early as November this year, hoping to launch the vaccine in autumn next year.

It is developing the vaccine using insect cells with the technology held by subsidiary UMN Pharma Inc. The vaccine will be mass-produced at a facility of Unigen Inc., a Japanese contract manufacturer of drugs.

